ST. LOUIS — Capturing a moment in time is what Lou Bopp does for a living.

A commercial photographer from St. Louis, Bopp is in huge demand all over the world.

"Just like every kid, I liked photography. But I never took it in school," said Bopp, who studied business in college. "The turning point was, I did a semester in London and saw 'here is the world.'"

Part of that world was about to be torn down. And if timing was everything, Bopp timed it right.

"The Berlin Wall happened to come down and I immediately went over to Berlin and took some pictures. I sold one or two of them."

The Berlin Wall opened a door for Lou and he hasn’t looked back.

When he came back from Europe, he worked for the Associated Press and photographed Blues and Cardinals games. A paid internship with Sport Illustrated took him to New York City, where he soon would start racking up clients. He's been on several trips with Dan Rather and General Norman Schwarzkopf.

He has been given access to people and places to create unbelievable moments in time.

"I’m one of the few people who have been to the very top of the Empire State Building with the guy who changes the light bulb," Bopp said. "You're exposed, you have to clip in. You feel the thing swaying."

Bopp has mastered the art of capturing the human spirit, and the pictures tell a story of one man’s journey.

"If it ended tomorrow, I would be good."