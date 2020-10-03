MARYVILLE, Ill. — Got Your Six Support Dogs (GYSSD) has publicly launched a capital campaign, the Salute to Service Campaign, to raise money to renovate a new facility in Maryville.

GYSSD purchased the 10,334 square-foot building with $400,000 raised from the campaign privately. Now, the group is taking the campaign public and seeking donations to meet its $750,000 goal.

“We are very fortunate and grateful to have raised over half of our goal for the Capital Campaign,” said Nicole Lanahan, executive director of GYSSD. “We need your help to continue our work in giving these brave men and women their lives back. They have had our backs and now it is time that we have their backs.”

With the new facility, the group can continue to provide specialized service dogs to veterans and first responders suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder or sexual trauma, according to a press release.

The goal of the facility is to increase the volume of people served and enhance their programs to include an apprenticeship program that teaches veterans and first responders to become certified dog trainers, a dog training academy for the community and a full-time therapist.

For more information on the Salute to Service Campaign, click here.

