ST. LOUIS — The El Paso mass shooting happened in a place where anyone could be.

RELATED: 20 dead in El Paso shooting; suspect in custody

Five On Your Side sat down with a trauma therapist to learn how these shootings can affect your mental health.

Normal, every day activities have now become traumatic events, according to trauma therapist Richelle Moore. "It does affect the way we respond. It affects the way we view," Moore said.

Moore says it can either desensitize or you can even become overly sensitive to it. "Anything can become a threat, anything can be harmful to us, we no longer feel safe and so the safety becomes, I'm home," Moore tells us.

For some, it can even be a trigger to our own past experiences. "Try not to bring that past experience in your present experiences so try and be as present at you can," she said. "If we stay in the past experiences, then we'll be stuck and we can't move forward."

Children can also be affected. The best advice for parents trying to explain what's happening is to let the child lead the conversation.

But no matter how old you are, Moore adds that everyone should express how they feel when something like this happens. "People need the permission to know that it's okay to not be okay. Being able to say why you feel that way so you recognize you emotion, so you can relate to it and release it."



There are several coping mechanisms to deal with a trauma like this.

Anything to get your body moving is a good outlet, such as working out. Even writing down your feelings can be effective. But simply just talking about it can also make you feel better.

If you need anyone to talk to, you can call the Behavioral Hotline, the Crisis Center, or a therapist.

If you'd like to contact Moore specifically, her number is 314-390-8703.

RELATED: 'Heinous and senseless act of violence' | Gov. Abbott, other politicians respond to El Paso shooting

RELATED: Donation page created for El Paso shooting victims

RELATED: What we know about the El Paso shooting suspect

RELATED: Outpouring of support at El Paso blood centers after mass shooting