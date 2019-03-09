ST. LOUIS — As dozens of communities from Florida to the Carolinas order people out as Hurricane Dorian approaches, Terry and Justine Liefer are preparing to head in.

"We’re going down to Montgomery Alabama as a staging area, then we will get directions from there as the storm passes through," said Terry Liefer, an American Red Cross volunteer.

They're two of a handful from St. Louis, taking disaster relief vans down to the coast.

After the storm hits, they'll be a lifeline for those who may lose it all.

"It might be like the ice cream truck where you just kind of lay on the horn and let everyone know you’re coming and as they come up, we’ll serve food to them," said Liefer.

Terry said they're packed and prepared for two weeks -- maybe even longer -- and they volunteer because they know what it's like to get a helping hand.

"I’ve gotten help in my lifetime from other people. It’s just a chance to go down to see the damages and them help people get through it," he said.

Meanwhile, 52 Missouri first responders from our area and across Missouri are already situated in Jacksonville, waiting to see where Hurricane Dorian leaves his mark.

A spokesperson says they've spent the last 48 hours doing extensive rescue drills and talking strategy. That way, they're ready to jump into action the moment Dorian makes landfall.

Eighty-five Ameren Missouri linemen, safety assist crews and logistic managers leave Tuesday morning for the path of the storm.

Like the American Red Cross, they'll first head to Raleigh and once it's safe to begin restoring power, they'll fan out across the affected areas.

All of these crews have different missions but the same goal -- making sure those who can't make it out will make it through.

