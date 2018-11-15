ST. LOUIS — An invite-only dedication ceremony was held on Thursday for the long overdue Loop Trolley inside Delmar Hall.

Regional, business and civic leaders joined area elected officials and project supporters to mark the occasion with a golden spike.

“It feels marvelous. I’m absolutely thrilled,” said Joe Edwards, who’s been working to bring the trolley to life for 21 years.

It’s just there was one obvious invitee missing from the celebration. The actual trolley.

In true trolley fashion, there was yet another delay. But the culprit this time was mother nature.

Late yesterday, officials decided to postpone the scheduled beginning of public service on the trolley due to heavier than anticipated snowfall.

“We just made the call out of an abundance of caution. What’s one more day?” said Kevin Barbeau, the executive director of the non-profit charged with running the new transit system.

Of course, this isn’t the first postponement the $51 million project has faced.

There have been many over the course of its life that were tied to government regulation, unexpected construction mishaps and safety and security checks.

But after much waiting and heavy skepticism among some trolley deniers, who’ve called the trolley a huge waste of time and money that’ll tie up traffic, supporters like Edwards say the project is really happening this time and will spur new growth and business.

“When people are remodeling a kitchen, sometimes it takes a little longer and costs a little more money,” he said when addressing the criticism.

“I’ve heard the rumors, I’ve heard the skepticism and I’ve known the naysayers personally. But I want to thank God for a thing we call optimism," a Loop business owner added.

And hopes are high for the system to succeed.

Edwards said in the first year, it’s projected as many as 350,000 passengers will ride the trolleys on the 2.2-mile line that will connect the Loop to Forest Park.

“This is a project that creates access for visitors to our community,” said Kitty Ratcliffe, the executive director of Explore St. Louis.

And for any of you naysayers who are still out there, Edwards said, “Wait a year. Give us all four seasons here in St. Louis. Then make a judgement.”

Barbeau said maintenance crews, now and in the future, will be working with local public works departments to clear the system of snow and weather-related debris.

He hoped to open up full-service to the public on Friday.

At first, the trolley will run four days a week, from Thursday to Sunday. But Barbeau said they will expand to seven days a week once a third trolley car arrives.

He’s asking for the public’s cooperation in making sure their cars are parked properly in the Loop. The trolleys have already hit two parked cars during the testing phase of the project.

He said drivers will be liable for any similar accidents in the future, and that local police will be enforcing parking in the Loop strictly along Delmar.

