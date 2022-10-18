Longtime babysitter of toddler pleads guilty to scalding him

Mindy Lynn Kammer, 59, of Bridgeton was charged in 2018 with a felony count of abuse or neglect of a child.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A longtime babysitter of a toddler pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, recklessly causing serious physical injury, according to court documents.

Mindy Lynn Kammer, 59, of Bridgeton, was charged in 2018 with a felony count of abuse or neglect of a child that she was babysitting.

Kammer placed the boy in a bathtub full of hot water, according to court documents. He was crying, but she told police she kept him in the tub because she thought he was throwing a tantrum, according to a news release from the St. Louis County Prosecutor.

The boy was severely injured and underwent intense treatment.

The incident occurred at an apartment in Webster Groves on April 7, 2018.

On Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, Kammer pleaded guilty to a Class D felony.

The child's mother, father, and stepmother delivered victim impact statements at the plea hearing:

“I only want justice for him and his experience, his trust and the trust of his parents and family,” the mother of the victim stated. “Mindy held him down to suffer in excruciatingly hot water and disregarded his cries for help. His skin melted off his legs, and for weeks on end, he had to endure multiple treatments to recuperate."

"Mindy - since the moment you burned my son’s skin, you have done nothing but try to save your own,” the father stated. “You minimized the extent of his injuries over text messages, suggesting ‘it wasn’t a big deal.’ Your choices and inaction resulted in delaying medical care, prolonging his pain, and putting an already at-risk child at greater risk.”



"Our family has lived four and a half years of what will be a life sentence," the stepmother stated. "So I do not ask the court for leniency. I ask that after all these years of choosing to evade responsibility, to shirk accountability, to minimize her culpability, to delay justice, to extend her freedom, the defendant is held fully to account."

The sentencing for a Class D felony is from one day up to one year jail and up to seven years in prison or a fine of $10,000.

Sentencing was set for Dec. 16.