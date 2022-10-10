Longtime KSDK archivist Bob Garger dies at 94

He started at KSD-TV back in 1954 as a writer and producer. He retired from his full-time duties in 1993 but stayed on as a part-time archivist until 2016.

ST. LOUIS — Bob Garger, a longtime member of the KSDK family has died.

Bob was priceless. He started at KSD-TV back in 1954 as a writer and producer.

He retired from his full-time duties in 1993 but stayed on as a part-time archivist until 2016.

Bob saved much of our early history.

Bob and his partner Ray Hofstetter preserved and archived an estimated four thousand cans of news film, thousands of video tapes and hundreds of scripts from the past 75 years.

We are grateful for that every day.

Bob Garger was 94 years old.