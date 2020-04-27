Longtime St. Louis area firefighter laid to rest Monday

Monarch fire engineer Craig Shormas died on April 21. He served for more than 30 years as a firefighter in the St. Louis area.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Louis area firefighter was laid to rest on Monday.

A visitation was held Monday morning at Kutis Funeral Home. A procession led Shormas and his family to St. Paul Cemetery for a private ceremony.

According to a press release, in accordance with St. Louis County directives, a limit of nine people at a time were allowed inside the visitation.

Engineer Shormas served the Monarch Fire Protection District for 19 years and the Maryland Heights Fire Protection District for 12 years prior.

Shormas is survived by his wife Shelli, daughter Sarah and son-in-law Jordan Cechin, daughter Sophia and son-in-law Luke Greenemay, daughter Madeline Shormas, granddaughter Andie Greenemay, soon-to-be born grandson Leo Steven Chechin, sister Lori Kieffer, and parent's Joseph and Joyce Shormas.

Officials have not released the cause of death.