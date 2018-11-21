ST. LOUIS — Ameren Missouri is warning customers of scammers trying to trick them by posing as the electric company.

Our newsroom has received multiple phone calls from people saying they were targeted by people posing as the utility company.

A press release from Ameren Missouri said it partnered with Utilities United Against Scams to make sure customers don't get tricked by scammers. They warn that people with bad intentions can use phone, online or in-person schemes to threaten customers by saying their utilities will be shut off.

Ameren said some signs of a potential scam include:

Threat to disconnect : Scammers may aggressively tell the customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made – usually within less than an hour.

: Scammers may aggressively tell the customer his or her utility bill is past due and service will be disconnected if a payment is not made – usually within less than an hour. Equipment or repair bogus fee : Scammers may call demanding a separate payment to replace or install a utility-related device or meter.

: Scammers may call demanding a separate payment to replace or install a utility-related device or meter. Overpayment trick : When scammers call claiming you have overpaid your utility bill, and you need to provide personal bank account information or a credit card number to facilitate a refund.

: When scammers call claiming you have overpaid your utility bill, and you need to provide personal bank account information or a credit card number to facilitate a refund. Power restoration rip off: Scammers may call offering to restore power quickly or in a preferential order for immediate payment typically in the aftermath of a severe storm causing widespread power outages.

To prevent getting ripped off, Utilities United Against Scams says to never give out credit card, debit card, Social Security or banking information to someone who calls, emails or comes to your house. You should also never be asked to pay using a pre-paid debit card.

They also say not to trust someone demanding immediate payment, and call your provider if you are worried you might be getting scammed.

For more information about avoiding scams, visit Ameren.com/stop-scams.

