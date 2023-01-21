Loop Ice Carnival celebrates 16th year in University City

Saturday, Jan. 21, was the first year it's returned since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Hundreds of area families took time to enjoy the nice weather in the University City Loop for the 16th annual 'Loop Ice Carnival.'

Saturday, Jan. 21, was the first year it's returned since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020.

Music, ice sculptures and even some dancing took over the blocked-off streets in the University City Loop on Saturday.

Ryan Griffore, with Explore U City, said it's the first time they've closed the street down for the event.

"It's always been a staple in the area. People really look forward to it. The kids absolutely gravitate towards it," he said.

The annual 'Loop Ice Carnival' was celebrating its 16th year, after a little hiatus due to COVID, according to Griffore.

"We're really excited to see all the people out," he said.

The event had something for everyone from 40 ice sculptures lining the streets to face painting to even a live ice carving demonstration.

Not only is the carnival fun for the whole family, according to Griffore, but it also brings in a lot of extra traffic to the local businesses that call the loop home.

"It's a big flux, like if you can see 30% or 40% bump on a day like today. That's the difference between a good month and you know, a bad month," he said.

Shaunta Redd started her customized clothing store, RedLion, in the midst of COVID from her apartment.

"We were in the kitchen, and we were making shirts out of the kitchen," she said.

Redd just moved into this storefront on Delmar Boulevard in October, so the timing of this carnival couldn't have been better.

"I haven't seen this many people in the whole three months I've been here, so this is a great, great thing. I'm loving it," she said.

Even though the beautiful weather may not have been the best thing for the stars of the show.

"The ice sculptures probably don't like the fact that it's a nice, you know, sunny day," Redd said.

It's all about bringing the community together at the end of the day.

"This is what made the loop what it was. It was the eclectic unique, different styles that brought everybody down here," Griffore said.