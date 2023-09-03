x
Blocked route leaves Loop Trolley out of commission Sunday

ST. LOUIS — The Loop Trolley is not operating Sunday.

Tower construction on DeBaliviere Avenue is blocking the trolley's route, a statement from Bi-State Development said.

The trolley, which usually runs from Thursday-Sunday, will reopen Thursday, Sept. 7 at its usual time. 

The Loop Trolley will remain open 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Thursday-Sunday through Oct. 29.

