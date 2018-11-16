ST. LOUIS – Friday was supposed to be the first full day of service for the highly anticipated Loop Trolley, but it was only able to run half of its scheduled route.

According to the University City manager, a lack of a $300,000 bond and the layout of the stops are among the issues stopping the trolley from running at full speed.

And just like that - an attempt at a temporary fix. Dampening a crash to the large pole at this stop is the city’s concern and says its told @LoopTrolley a barrier besides a higher curb will do. #looptrolley pic.twitter.com/S0L7BR6TuF — Casey Nolen KSDK (@CaseyNolen) November 16, 2018

5 On Your Side reached out to the Loop Trolley for comment, but they have not responded yet.

The eastern part of the line is open from the Delmar Loop MetroLink station to the Missouri History Museum/Forest Park station.

Earlier this week, the Loop Trolley hit an illegally parked car during its test run.

