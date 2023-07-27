Loop Trolley suspended due to extreme heat

Trolley operations are suspended through Friday, but could remain longer if temperatures and heat indices stay high.

ST. LOUIS — With high temperatures predicted for the next several days, the Loop Trolley has shut down operations.

A news release from Bi-State Development said trolley operations are suspended through Friday, but could remain longer if temperatures and heat indices are too high.

The release said Loop Trolley cars are not air conditioned, which makes it too dangerous and uncomfortable to operate the trolley cars.

Bi-State Development will notify the public via the Loop Trolley's website and Facebook page when the trolley will begin running again.