Loop Trolley suspended Thursday and Friday due to extreme heat

The Loop Trolley is expected to run on Saturday and Sunday.

ST. LOUIS — Operations will be suspended on The Loop Trolley due to extreme heat and humidity in the St. Louis area.

The Loop Trolley will not operate on Thursday, Aug. 24, and Friday, Aug. 25, due to the excessive heat warning in effect until 10 p.m. Friday.

The trolley had been suspended on Sunday due to the weather conditions.

The Loop Trolley cars are not air-conditioned. Due to the conditions, Bi-State Development (BSD) said in a press release it is too dangerous to operate and ride.

BSD said the Loop Trolley is expected to run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, and Sunday, Aug. 27, after the excessive heat warning has ended and cooler temperatures return to the forecast.

