ST. LOUIS — The Loop Trolley will soon do more than get people from point-A to point-B. Now it will offer passengers some entertainment while they ride.

It will be called Laugh Tracks.

The first show will feature local comics Kenny Kinds, Sam Lyons, and Angela Smith with guest sets from Travis Terrell and Ken Warner.

Laugh tracks debuts on September 13 at nine p.m.

More local news:

RELATED: STL activists working to change 'no snitching' policy after 11 kids killed

RELATED: Girl's leg braces returned after being stolen on family trip thanks to Oklahoma police

RELATED: Here’s the best view of the Arch and St. Louis