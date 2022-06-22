Lost dog finds home with Ferguson Fire Department

The fire department needs your help naming the newest member of their crew.

FERGUSON, Mo. — There's a new member of the crew at the Ferguson Fire Department and she's already capturing the hearts of the team and community.

She doesn't have a name just yet, but we'll get to that in a moment, and how you can help decide.

The new firehouse pup was found earlier this month wandering around by construction workers, according to Captain Ken Zeilmann. Ferguson police picked her up and brought her to the kennel behind the firehouse, but since it was the start of the weekend, hot outside and many shelters were already full, the fire department decided to bring her inside for the weekend to stay cool and fed.

The fire department checked around for the owner and reached out to St. Animal Pet Adoptions to get her scanned for a microchip. They found the owners, but they decided to surrender her, Zeilmann, who is also a volunteer at the shelter, told 5 On Your Side.

The firehouse contacted the rescue she was first adopted from, but they said because shelters are overcrowded, she'd do better with a foster.

Turns out, the animal shelter didn't have to look too far to find her next owner, or rather owners. Zeilmann said the fire department crew grew very fond of her and she was getting more comfortable around the station, too.

So it was decided that she'd stay, for good. With the help of St. Animal Pet Adoptions, the fire department became a permanent foster, a first for the fire department.

Zeilmann said she'll stay at Ferguson Fire Department Station 1 full time, and they need your help naming her.

There was an "exhaustive firehouse debate" when trying to pick a name, so the firehouse is leaving it up to the people. You can pick from three names: Nozzle, Ember or Fergie.

You have until Friday, June 25 at 5 p.m. to cast your vote on the Ferguson Fire Department's post about the pup.

Since her owners didn't want her, we've decided to hire her full-time! Thanks to St. Animal Pet Adoptions (SAPA) for... Posted by Ferguson Fire Department on Wednesday, June 22, 2022