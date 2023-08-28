North St. Louis County gas station sells million-dollar lottery ticket for the 2nd time

The winner has until Feb. 22 to claim their prize, the Missouri Lottery said.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A gas station in north St. Louis County sold a lottery ticket worth $1 million or more for the second time this year.

The QuikTrip at 2791 Dunn Road recently sold a $1.3 million Lotto ticket that matched all six numbers in the Aug. 26 drawing, the Missouri Lottery said. In January, a $1 million prize was won from a "Millionaire Blowout" Scratchers ticket sold at the same location.

The winner from the Aug. 26 drawing has until Feb. 22 to claim the money, the lottery said. The prize can be claimed by appointment only at any of the lottery's four offices, located in St. Louis, Jefferson City, Springfield of Kansas City.