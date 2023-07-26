Previous lottery winner wins big with $1M scratchers prize in Potosi

The woman previously won the lottery in a different state. “I won $100,000 before,” the woman told MOLottery.

POTOSI, Mo. — A woman who once won $100,000 playing the lottery just won again, but this time, the prize is a whole lot bigger.

According to a news release from Missouri Lottery, the woman bought the "Silver & Gold" scratchers ticket at Casey's General Store, located at 403 North Missouri St., in Potosi.

The woman previously won the lottery in a different state. “I won $100,000 before,” the woman told MOLottery.

One million dollars is the highest amount of money lottery players can win on the $10 "Silver & Gold" scratchers ticket. There are only two $1 million prizes for the ticket.

“I started scratching and the fifth number I scratched (and matched) on the top row had a $1 million prize!” the woman told MOLottery.

According to Missouri Lottery's website, the next-highest prize is $500,000.

This fiscal year, Missouri Lottery estimates more than $15.1 million has been won in Washington County, Missouri.