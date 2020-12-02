CHICAGO — If you bought a Lotto ticket on the Illinois Lottery app, it may be your lucky day!
A $6,250,000 winning Lotto ticket was purchased for the Monday drawing. The winning ticket matched all six numbers, 9-10-11-16-17-18.
More than 74,500 other prizes were won in the Lotto drawing, according to a press release. If you’re the lucky winner, call the Illinois Lottery Claims Department at 217-524-5147 to claim your prize.
Lotto drawings are held three days a week on Monday, Thursday and Saturday at 9:22 p.m.
For more information or to buy tickets, click here.
