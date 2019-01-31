ST. LOUIS – We’re 14 days away from Valentine’s Day and if you haven’t made any plans, you might want to get on it. And if you’re fresh out of ideas, 5 On Your Side has put together a list for you and your sweetheart!

If you know of an event that's not on the list, click here to send us an email

Foodies

Juniper

4101 Laclede Ave.

Join Juniper for your Valentine’s celebrations Feb. 14 through Feb. 16 and enjoy a five-course prix fixe menu highlighting select southern specialties and vegetarian options. Executive chef Glenister Wells’ 5-course dinner will cost $65 per person, and guests are invited to add curated wine pairings to each course for an additional $35. A limited version of Juniper’s regular menu will still be available a la carte.

Amuse

Chicken Fried Rutabaga / bama, caviar

First

Grilled Chicory / blood orange, yogurt, vinaigrette

Second

She-Crab Soup

Cauliflower Soup (veg)

Main

Grilled Beef / Worcestershire butter, purple potato, salsa verse

Crispy Snapper / mussels, clams, hakeuri turnip, fumet

Sign up for the STL Morning Rush newsletter Sign up for the daily STL Morning Rush Newsletter Something went wrong. Get daily emails with stories that will make you feel something. Thank you for signing up for the STL Morning Rush Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Celery Root Steak / braised pink lentil, mushroom, vadouvan soubise

Dessert

Black Forest Tart / cherry rose ice cream, chocolate hazelnut crunch, white chocolate ganache

Russell’s

5400 Murdoch Ave | 314-553-9994

The neighborhood restaurant and bakery will offer a four-course pre-fixe menu for Valentine’s Day at the Russell’s on Macklind location. The dinner will be $65 per person or $85 per person with wine pairings. The courses include: a starter of Assorted Breads with house Sea Salt Butter and local honey; choice of soup of Heirloom Pumpkin and Sweet Pepper Soup with mint/cilantro chimichurri or Smoked Pork Jowl and Black Bean Soup with rice and ham hock broth; choice of salad of Little Gem and Herb Salad with shaved fennel, red onion, toasted walnuts, champagne vinaigrette and Parmigiano or Wheat Berry and Roasted Beet with whipped farmer cheese, arugula, pickled shallot, orange and lemon vinaigrette; choice of entrée of Cider Braised Pork Loin with parsnip puree, smoked apple butter, crispy brussels sprout leaves and fried thyme, Hand Cut Pappardelle with broccolini pesto, pickled red chiles, lemon and Parmigiano, Olive Oil Poached Sea Bass with chorizo tomato broth, aioli, herb salad, and toasted bread or Red Wine Braised Short Rib with butter and sea salt whipped potatoes, rosemary carrots and a reduced red wine braise. For dessert, indulge in Russell’s specialties of Butterscotch and Dark Chocolate Pot de Creme with chocolate cake and salted vanilla bean cream, Lemon Icebox Cake with burnt meringue and buttermilk Anglaise or Cookies with lemon, chocolate chip, shortbread and buttercream.

Grand Tavern by David Burke

634 N. Grand Blvd | 314-405-3399

Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner from acclaimed Chef David Burke for Valentine’s Day and the restaurant will even take care of the flowers.

For $75 per person, diners select: a choice of appetizer of Braised Pork Raviolo with Taleggio, basil and stewed tomatoes; Tomato Gnocchi and Crab with salsa verde and Marcona almonds; or baked Oysters with yellow pepper, garlic chips and tobiko. The next course includes a choice of soup or salad of: Little Gem and Beet Salad with Marcona almonds, horseradish and yogurt-beet dressing; Lobster Bisque with cappuccino foam and basil oil; or Strawberry Salad with Pecorino, frisee and sunflower seeds. The choice of entrée includes: Grilled Filet Mignon with white cheddar mashed potatoes, peas and mushrooms (option for a lobster supplement for $25); Seared Salmon with butternut farrotto, asparagus and brown butter; or Pan Roasted Chicken with broccoli, sofrito and polenta. For a decadent dessert, choose between the Chocolate Peanut Butter Mousse “Radio City Rockette-style” with raspberry sauce; Passion Fruit Mousse with spice chili and chocolate center, glazed with Valhrona white chocolate; or Gooey Butter Donuts for Two with gooey butter sauce and cotton candy.

Grand Tavern will also partner with Urban Stems to offer a special bouquet of flowers that can be pre-ordered until Feb. 5, with a Valentine’s Day reservation waiting for you and your special guest upon arrival. The Sweetheart Bouquet is $75 and includes 14 mixed red, pink and orange roses. The bouquet also comes with a complimentary round of champagne as a treat from the Grand Tavern team.

Cinder House

999 North 2nd Street | 314-881-5759

Enjoy panoramic views of the city nestled within the comforts of a cozy banquet at Cinder House from Chef Gerard Craft at the Four Seasons Hotel St. Louis. Cinder House will offer a three-course menu for Valentine’s Day for $60, which includes two glasses of sparkling wine upon arrival. The first course features the option of a crudo or vegetarian dish, made with locally sourced vegetables; enjoy a premium 6-ounce filet or wood-fired scallops for the second course, followed by a chocolate or fruit-forward dessert. The dinner also includes a hand-crafted traditional Brazilian chocolate dessert, brigadeiros (made of condensed milk, cacao powder, butter and chocolate sprinkles) that will be provided at the end of the meal, compliments of Chef Craft. In addition to the three-course menu, guests have options of further enhancing their romantic meal by adding chips and caviar, $60 for two guests or rolling out the red carpet with a bottle of Moet Chandon Imperial Brut and one dozen red roses, available for $150. Cinder House will be offering its regular menu a la carte menu in addition to the prix fixe on February 14th. Prices exclude tax and gratuity. Call 314-881-5759 or visit Cinder House online to make a reservation.

Retreat Gastropub

6 North Sarah Street | 314-261-4497

Start with a take on a classic with the Rosé Manhattan, featuring Old Forester bourbon, sweet vermouth, Casoni aperitif, blanc vermouth and hibiscus bitters. Fall for your Fairytale Crush with Appleton Estate rum, sherry, raspberry, Angostura bitters, lime and Pilsner. And to cap off the season of love, enjoy the Engagement Season with blanc tequila, falernum, grapefruit, lime and Peychaud’s bitters. Specialty dishes will include a Bitter Green Citrus Salad with charred citrus vinaigrette, goat cheese, pomegranate, Meyer lemon, blood orange and clementines; Pacific Pickering Pass Oysters with rose mignonette and masago; vegetarian Butternut Squash Pasta with butternut squash cream.; Lamb Fillet with Greek yogurt, cauliflower rice and mint chimichurri as well as a specialty dessert. For reservations, email RetreatSTL@gmail.com or call 314-261-4497.

Yellowbelly

4659 Lindell Blvd | 314-925-8888

At their island-inspired restaurant and bar with menu development by Top Chef Richard Blais, the On Point Hospitality team encourages guests to spice things up with specialty cocktails such as the: Hot & Bothered, a smoky, spicy experience with mezcal, rhum, poblano, pineapple, jalapeño and lime or the 22K Magic featuring Cimarron tequila, Bitters Bianco, blanc vermouth, gold flake and salted orange bitters. Enjoy something sweeter with the You Have My Heart, a floral Hemmingway riff with Yellowbelly aged rum, genepy, grapefruit, lime and bitters or try something adventurous with the Fourway, a take on the Old Fashioned, with Yellowbelly aged rum, rye whiskey, bourbon, scotch, sugar and bitters. Finally, Wiggins’ puts his spin on a black Manhattan with the Black Leather, with bourbon, sherry, house amaro, cherry and lemon oil or go tiki with the Lover Killer with Yellowbelly aged rum, petite shrubb, almond, lime, clove and cinnamon. End with something sweet with the Alexander, with dry gin, creme de caca and heavy cream, served with two Hershey kisses. Specialty dishes available for the night will include: Veggie Parsnip-Onion Dip with housemade carrot and beet chips; Bone Marrow with Tuna Tartare; Seared Scallops with compressed melon; Cowboy Steak for Two with beet whipped potatoes, fried leeks and wasabi compound butter; as well as a Duck Entree for 2 people with seared duck breast and leg/thigh confit with kumquats and seared garlic scapes. For reservations, email YellowbellySTL@gmail.com or call 314-925-8888.

Pastaria

7734 Forsyth Blvd., Clayton | 314.862.6603

For those who want to cook like a James Beard chef at home, pick up Pastaria’s to-go pasta kit which includes housemade pasta, sauce and more for the at-home cook.

Nathaniel Reid Bakery

11243 Manchester Rd, Kirkwood |314-858-1019

The acclaimed bakery serving world-class pastries offers a special menu of sweets fit for two this Valentine’s Day. Customers can place orders now through Feb. 16 by calling the bakery or placing orders online here. Prepaid orders can be picked up on Feb. 4 through Feb. 16 after 10 a.m. Customers may choose from:

Enzo Cake, a heart-shaped chocolate almond cake is layered with raspberry caramel, crispy hazelnut, and milk chocolate Chantilly cream (serves 4-6, $35).

Pavlova Heart, made with strawberry-lychee compote, elderflower Chantilly, and meringue ($32).

Ruby Cake, a dark chocolate cake layered with raspberry compote and enveloped by a decadent chocolate-raspberry tea mousse ($32).

Chocolate Vanilla Bean Truffles (12 pieces, $9.50).

Milk or Dark Chocolate Dipped Long Stem Strawberries (6 piece or 12 piece, $21 or $39). Available for pickup on Tuesday, February 12 through Thursday, February 14.

Fondue Kit for Two with house made chocolate ganache and bite-sized brownies, cookies and financier for dipping.

Valentine’s Day Macaron Box including raspberry, sambava, poppy flower, ruby, vanilla bean and strawberry macarons (6 or 12 piece, $11.50 or $22).

Eclipse Restaurant will be offering a special Valentine's Day menu on the nights of Feb. 14, 15 and 16.

Contact 314-726-2222 for reservations

Special menu will feature: Blue Point oysters, beet-root cured salmon rose, delicata squash arancini, Chilean sea bass, Steak Au Poivre, eggplant involtini, chocolate-covered strawberries, lemon tart and raspberry sorbets, royale chocolate cake

After dinner and drinks, why not take your partner up to the rooftop for a little dancing? Moonrise will have a DJ spinning sweet, sweet music for all you lovebirds to boogie to beneath our spinning moon.

The Cheshire Experience: You and your loved one will enjoy a $50 food and beverage credit to Boundary or Basso, chocolate covered strawberries, champagne for two, and a complimentary 1 p.m. check out. Celebrate like Harry and Meghan this year and feel like royals. Click here for more information

Cardinals fans

Cardinals fans can celebrate at Cardinals Nation with brunch on Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s $35 per person and includes free admission to the Cardinals Hall of Fame and Museum. Enjoy a special Valentine's menu and one complimentary Mimosa or Bloody Mary.

On Feb. 14, enjoy a romantic dinner for two from 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. dinner is $90 per couple and includes two appetizers, two entrees, one dessert and a bottle of wine.

Click here for the menu

Animal lovers

You can adopt an African lion from the Saint Louis Zoo for Valentine’s Day. So, you don’t actually get a real lion, but the money goes directly toward the care and feeding of the animals. Click here for more information

A gourmet dinner at the Zoo? You bet! Check out what Chef is cooking up for your Valentine at Untamed Hearts: Valentine's Dinner. In addition to a candlelight dinner, couples will experience an animal meet and greet, live band and dancing! February 8 & 9

Owlentine and wine at the World Bird Sanctuary – it’s $45 per person on Feb. 14 and 15 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m admission Includes:

Delicious Tapas (vegetarian options will be available)

Wine and craft beer with chocolate pairings, owl prowl hike and a photo Booth with Barn Owl photo opportunity. Wear comfortable shoes and warm clothing for the short night hike at the end of the evening.

Proceeds benefit over 200 permanent animal residents and the future of injured birds of prey.

For more information, click here

Order your Valentine a puppy gram from the Gateway Pet Guardians!

For a $100 donation they’ll deliver a flower along with puppy snuggles to your Valentine! Each puppy stays at the destination about 10-15 minutes, just enough time for everyone to inhale some puppy breath and get some cuddles! No, you can’t keep the puppy unless of course you want to adopt him! Orders must be placed by Feb. 8. For more information, click here.

Wine lovers

Cedar Lake Cellars – from Feb. 14 through Feb. 16, you can enjoy a four-course dinner for two and a bottle of wine to share for $150 per couple. Reservations are required for Valentine’s Day Dinner. Click here for more information

Cedar Lake Cellars will also have a sweetheart brunch on Feb. 17. You and your sweetheart will enjoy a delicious brunch for $28.99 per person. The price of brunch includes one glass of mimosa, champagne, sangria or Cedar Lake Cellars wine!

Music lovers

Blueberry Hill will have Karaoke with Kj Sheel and it’ll feature only love and break-up songs on Feb. 14.

It’ll be in the Elvis Room and starts at 8 p.m.

Cupid shuffle at Cedar Lake Cellars! Grab your friends and join us for our Valentine’s Day Cupid Shuffle in The Barrel Room on Feb. 16! You’ll enjoy music, games, contests, fire pits, a photo booth and more! The party starts at 6 p.m. This is a free and open event – walk-ins are welcome. There’s also a Cupid Shuffle dance contest.

Thrill seekers

Six Flags will offer a ‘perfect bloody Valentine’s date night’ for $25. Feb. 16 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. This event is limited to 500 tickets. Tickets include Valentines candy, free photo ops and the scariest date night in history! Click here for tickets

Amp Up Valentine's Mixer—Axes and Os at Amp Up Action Park

Click here for more information

Spots are limited... Reserved tickets are a discounted rate of $29.99 per person and include:

instructor-led axe training, open axe throwing, unlimited laser tag, virtual reality and you can even tackle their high-ropes course and let the good times roll in human hamster balls.

Drink specials from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. keep your eyes peeled for Cupid, after all he needs more target practice too!

Outdoors lovers

Ice skating at Steinberg Skating Rink in Forest Park – it’s open through Feb. 28

Snowflake Cafe offers appetizers, sandwiches, snacks, burgers, soda, hot chocolate, beer and wine and is open during hours of operation. Steinberg Skating Rink offers a great atmosphere for a wonderful skating experience!

Head out to Hidden Valley to ski and tube! The ski resort is open from 1p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and the polar plunge tubing park is open 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.