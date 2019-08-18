ST. LOUIS — Seven-year-old Xavier Usanga's death really tugged on the heartstrings of people all across the St. Louis region.

Out of all the children killed since June, his case is the only one so far with an arrest.

Outside of Xavier's home sits a daily reminder -- a memorial that makes sure no one driving down North 14th Street forgets this face.

"He was just respectful, he was polite and he's gonna be missed bad… he was a big light, I'm going to tell you," said family friend Billie Weiss.

As Weiss set down candles and flowers on Saturday, she said the family is feeling a sense of relief over the arrest.

Federal prosecutors said 23-year-old Malik Ross admitted to firing the gunshot that killed Xavier.

"They were young children themselves that did this, you know," Weiss said. "They're never gonna have a life now, and I can imagine their hearts at what they've done, and all you can do is pray. But they at least get to live."

Xavier, also known as X-Man, died Monday after he and his older sisters were caught in the crossfire meant for someone else.

"He followed them everywhere," Weis said. "He wanted to be with them all the time and he was a great baby and it just hurts me that this had to happen."

5 On Your Side spoke off-camera with Xavier's father, who admitted the whole ordeal was disturbing.

He said he knows the suspect didn't mean to shoot his son. But that doesn't change the fact that both of their lives are forever changed.

Ward 3 Alderman Brandon Bosley said, "I'm not sympathetic to individuals who pull the trigger and know a kid is in the crossfire."

Xavier is one of 11 children who have been shot in killed in the St. Louis region since June.

But so far, his case is the only case with an arrest.

"Its good to know that we got the right person and it's going to feel better when he's actually convicted," said Bosley.

Ross is being held on an unrelated charge; prosecutors said he stole $50,000 from an armored car company the day after the shooting.

He has not been charged with Usanga's death.

