'There is no one else in the world like our James': Loved ones remember St. Louis assistant circuit attorney killed in crash

At the 22nd Circuit Court building in downtown St. Louis Thursday morning, an absence was felt.

Assistant circuit attorney James Heitman was scheduled on the docket.

Heitman was assigned to the General Felonies Unit and prosecuted felony cases, such as burglaries and theft.

"I saw him Monday morning and he was supposed to come back today for some cases," 22nd Judicial Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyer said.

Boyer was ready to see his colleague and friend.

He's used to seeing the Saint Louis University Law School graduate in his courtroom three or four times a week since Heitman was assigned to his courtroom.

However, on Wednesday, Heitman was on I-270 near Interstate 55, when investigators say he got into a four-car crash.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, Heitman was switching lanes when he didn't see traffic slow down in front of him, causing him to crash into the back of another car.

Three of the vehicles caught fire.

Before Kim Gardner announced her resignation, she released the following statement regarding Heitman's passing:

"I’m shocked and saddened to announce that one of our dedicated ACA’s, Mr. James Heitman, died in a car accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his CAO family at this tragic time."

Michael Mullen said Heitman was also assigned to his courtroom before Mullen retired.

Mullen called Heitman a gentle giant and highlighted all of his great qualities.

"Built, big, burly guy and soft-spoken, but that doesn't mean he was soft as a prosecutor. He was very prepared and diligent in what he wanted to do," Boyer said.

The retired judge saw the dedication firsthand.

Mullen told 5 On Your Side, "He was hard when he needed to be hard, he was also easygoing. Just a really nice guy."

They both said it was his relationships with others that were impactful.

"He had a great connection with the victims of crime in the courtroom," Boyer added.

Mullen and Boyer even saw the greatest connection of all.

Mullen officiated Heitman's wedding to his wife in 2022. Boyer was there to witness.

"He has a twin brother just like him, he was there," Boyer recalled of the day. "Getting him to see him on that day, your thoughts really go out to his wife."

His wife Emily Heitman shared this statement with 5 On Your Side:

"There is no one else in the world like our James, and our world will never be the same. He gives the best hugs, is always willing to help anyone at the drop of a hat, and truly just the best person I have ever met. I am so lucky to have been loved by him, anyone that has been loved by him feels the same. Words cannot describe how badly he is already missed."

A SLU law spokesperson also shared this statement:

"The law school is heartbroken by the tragic passing of one of our alums, James Heitman. He dedicated his life to the pursuit of justice and was truly a man for and with others. He was beloved by many in our community and was a loyal friend to those who knew him well. We ask for prayers and peace for his family, friends, and colleagues as they grieve his loss."

Now the judges' love pours out for his family and those who loved him, knowing his absence is already felt greatly.