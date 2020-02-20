FERGUSON, Mo. — Two people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a car crash in Ferguson.

It happened when the car they were inside collided head-on into a tree. A single rose marks the site where the passengers lost their lives on Valentine's Day.

"We live right there. He went to Family Dollar to get my baby some Pampers," said Symphoney Allen said through tears. "He was on his way here. He passed up the house; he never made it."

Allen told 5 On Your Side her fiance Avner Rogers is one of the two victims who died in the crash.

The boom of the car hitting the tree startled neighbors at about 6 p.m. on Canfield Drive.

"It was a very horrific scene," said Dave Hines, who lives nearby.

Hines said he came out to help and found an officer already on scene.

"I came out, the officer was trying to bust the window. I tried to help the officer get the guy out of the seat. That's when I noticed there were two other guys in the backseat, and I walked through to the other side and saw the guy on the ground," recalled Hines.

Ferguson police said their investigation revealed the vehicle was possibly being chased by an older-model white car.

"It's a murder. It's a murder. It's not even an accident; it's a murder," said Rogers' mother over the phone.

Rogers' family said they still aren't sure who was behind the wheel of the older-model white car, but witnesses told them they believe it was a police officer in an unmarked vehicle.

"They chased them starting on West Florissant, and they turned down here. They were on they way here. The unmarked car, they chased them. They fishtailed them and made them hit that tree," said Allen.

5 On Your Side contacted Ferguson police to see if one of their officers could have been involved in the chase.

They responded, firmly, their officers were not involved. They declined to speak with us on camera as the investigation is ongoing.

"It just doesn't add up quite. It's not adding up at all," said Rogers' friend Antonio Taylor.

Police have not yet identified the second victim killed in the crash.

Anyone with additional information about what happened is asked to contact the Ferguson Police Department.

