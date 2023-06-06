Low-income Missourians can get free produce at farmers markets

Low-income seniors are eligible for a $50 voucher and low-income families can get a $20 voucher through the state's Women, Infants and Children program.

ST. LOUIS — Some low-income Missourians can get free produce from their area farmers markets this year.

Low-income seniors are eligible for a $50 voucher and low-income families can get a $20 voucher through the state's Women, Infants and Children program.

The Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides $50 annually to qualifying seniors. That voucher can be used to buy things like fresh fruit, vegetables, honey and herbs from a qualifying farmers market.

Participants will need to provide some information to confirm their eligibility and be approved for the benefits. For more information, click here or call one of the following numbers:

Jefferson, St. Louis & St. Charles Counties: 636-207-0847

Franklin County & St. Louis City: 1-888-515-0016

The Missouri WIC Farmers Market Nutrition Program provides $20 in annual benefits to eligible Missourians. That money can be used on the same types of produce as the senior benefits.

Both programs are open from June 1 to Sept. 30, and the benefits can be used until Oct. 31.

To find a participating farmers market near you click here.