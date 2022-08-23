Lowe's donated drywall will be distributed to East St. Louis flood victims soon

Community leaders say they are planning to distribute the drywall in a pick-up process during the last week of August.

Example video title will go here for this video

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. — Glenda Merriweather is still cleaning out her home on Terrace Drive.

"It was severe damage, I had 15 inches of water, so let's just say a foot and a half," Glenda Merriweather

She lives in one of the East St. Louis neighborhoods hit the hardest during July's flood.

"Cleared it right out. Took the walls out, the furniture out. The city did a great job on picking it up," Merriweather said.

Volunteers from Christian Aid Ministries helped with that process.

Two weeks ago, The city partnered with Lowe's to donate drywall to victims.

"They wanted to wait until all the homes have dried out to start passing it out," Merriweather said. "Everybody didn't clean their house at the same time, so the people who came right in and did that, our homes are dried out."

"The drywall is all here, it's all in a secure location," Wyvetta Granger with Community Life Line Resource Center said.

She's holding the 500 sheets of drywall Lowe's donated along with plywood, insulation and tools.

"We were told that it would be best to wait until right until right about the last week of August so that all the houses are surely dried out before we start releasing the drywall," Granger said.

Her staff is working to collect data from flood victims and the volunteers to see how much drywall is needed per household.

"They will have to have the truck to transport their drywall. They're going to have to have someone lift their drywall because if it's broken, it's not always good, so we want to let residents know we're doing everything we can to make this a smooth process," Granger said.

There will be a pick-up process during the last week of August, and Granger will announce the date and times on the Community Life Line website.

"I'm just asking the community to be patient with us I promise you that every sheet of drywall, every piece of installation will get back to the residents who need it most," Granger said.

Granger says they're looking to start the pick-up process next Wednesday and Saturday.

It will be a ticketed process.