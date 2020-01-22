ROCK HILL, Mo. — Lucky’s Market in Rock Hill is closing its doors.

The announcement was made on Facebook Tuesday night.

Starting Wednesday, the market will offer “significant” discounts on all products in the store.

“We want to thank you for shopping with us. We’ve made some amazing friendships and together have supported some incredible community organizations.”

The Rock Hill location is just one of many Lucky’s Market stores to close across the country, according to USA Today.

