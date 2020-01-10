High school in St. Charles County suspends football, volleyball amid positive COVID-19 tests at school

Lutheran High St. Charles is suspending its contests in varsity volleyball and football through Oct. 14

ST. PETERS, Mo. — A high school in St. Charles County is suspending its upcoming athletic contests for a few weeks due to the coronavirus.

Lutheran High St. Charles is suspending its contests in varsity volleyball and football through Oct. 14 as a precautionary move following two recent positive COVID-19 tests at school, according to the school’s athletic director, Melvin Bethany.

“In accordance with the St. Charles County Health Department, all established protocols are being followed,” Bethany added.

No other information has been made available.

The Francis Howell School District recently postponed two football games after 16 players were possibly exposed to COVID-19. The games for Sept. 25 and Oct. 2 were postponed on Sept. 23.