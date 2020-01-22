AFFTON, Mo. — After the drowning of a classmate, students from the Lutheran High School South swim team are coming together to prevent tragedy from happening again.

Starting this Saturday, students will give swimming lessons to about 30 immigrant children.

This is the fourth year of the program, which students started up after their classmate, 18-year-old Henry Manu, drowned in the Meramec River in 2016 along with another teen. He was a Liberian immigrant who didn't know how to swim.

After Manu's death, his classmates started up a program to help teach immigrant children swimming skills that could save their lives.

Lutheran South student volunteers are teaming up with Christian Friends of New Americans (CFNA), a nonprofit Manu was involved with. The group offers resources for refugee and immigrant families.

“Refugee kids from around the world come to St. Louis, and very few have swimming skills,” said CFNA advisor Carol Buckman in a news release from Lutheran High School South.

The original goal of the program was to teach basic life-saving skills like floating and treading water, but the children have surpassed that, the high school said.

Senior Stephanie Kohn, who organized the program, said returning students who at first couldn’t put their faces underwater can now swim across a pool.

“It’s been really great to see how the kids have progressed over the years and seeing how comfortable they have gotten,” Kohm said in the release. “To see where they started to where they are now is pretty amazing.”

The classes will be held at Affton High School every Saturday through Feb. 8.

