Lyft, Uber partnering with companies to offer free rides home on St. Patrick's Day

Here's how you can get a free ride home from Lyft or Uber on St. Patrick's Day.

ST. LOUIS — Companies are partnering with Lyft and Uber to offer free rides home to consumers on St. Patrick's Day.

The Quiet Man Irish Whiskey's "Irish Goodbye" program is offering free Uber rides home on St. Patrick's Day by scanning a special QR code where the whiskey is sold.

A limited number of Uber credits are available for consumers and will be valid between 6 a.m. Friday, March 17, and 6 a.m. Saturday, March 18. Free Uber rides will be available for up to $15 each. QR codes can be found at locations where The Quiet Man Whiskey is sold, including Missouri.

Find more information about the Irish Goodbye program here.

Breakthru Beverage and Jameson Irish Whiskey are partnering to offer 2,000 free rides home in St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia and Springfield.

Missourians can access a free ride home, up to $30 in value, using the ride code: BBGSTPAT23. The code will also be posted on Breakthru Beverage Missouri's website and social media pages. It can be claimed after noon Wednesday, March 15.

The offer will be valid through rideshare partner Lyft from 2 p.m. Friday, March 17 through 2 a.m. Saturday, March 18.

The rides are offered through the Safe Home After Every Occasion program, a program that encourages making a plan for your ride home before the event.

Find more information about Safe Home After Every Occasion here.