ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A St. Louis County mother claims that her son was lynched, but police are calling his death an apparent suicide.

However, as Melissa McKinnies will tell you, her son, Danye Jones, would never kill himself. Last month on October 17, Jones was found hanging from a tree behind their home in Spanish Lake.

McKinnies, an activist around the area who protested during the 2014 Ferguson unrest, sparked national attention when she posted on Facebook saying, "They lynched my baby." She alleged threats were made to her family, but did not provide further information.

The St. Louis County Police Department have said they've done a thorough investigation into the death of Jones in the weeks since his passing. At this point, they say, it's being investigated as a suicide, but they're waiting on the results of an autopsy.

The results of the autopsy could between 8 and 12 weeks.

