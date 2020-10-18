Mac ‘n’ cheese run turns into a $200,000 big 'cheddar win' for North Carolina man

“When I got to the counter, the man gave me my change and I was about to walk out the store until something told me to, ya know, buy a ticket,” Carraway said.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The love for mac ‘n’ cheese is real especially when it turns into winning the 'big cheddar!'

That’s exactly, what happened to Marquetton Carraway of Goldsboro, North Carolina. He made a run for some mac ‘n’ cheese to make for dinner when a little voice told him to buy a lottery ticket while he was at the store.

Once he got home he scratched off the $5 Mega Bucks ticket to reveal a mega win of $200,000. He immediately called his mom and took a photo of the ticket to have her double-check the numbers.

Carraway bought his lucky ticket from Madison Market Grill on Madison Avenue in Goldsboro.

He took home $141,501 after taxes.