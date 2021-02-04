Man killed in officer-involved shooting during well-being check

At one point during the discussions, officers said the man charged at one of the Macoupin County deputies with a knife in one of his hands

BRIGHTON, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a Macoupin County deputy shot and killed a man while responding to a call, the Illinois State Police confirmed.

Deputies and officers with the Brighton Police Department went to a home in the 100 block of North Street in Brighton at about 7:04 p.m. Thursday. James Iler, 47, had called police, who said he made “an alarming statement on the call” that prompted them to check on his well-being.

Three Macoupin County deputies and one Brighton police officer responded to Iler’s home. Officer spent about 50 minutes talking with Iler, the state police reported. However, at one point during the discussions, officers said Iler charged at one of the deputies with a knife in one of his hands.

“In fear for his life, the MCSO deputy fired two shots at Iler and Iler fell to the ground,” ISP reported.

Officers performed life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, police said.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

Illinois State Police said the investigation is ongoing and no additional information was released.