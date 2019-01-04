MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — More than 70 prisoners were evacuated and six people were taken to the hospital after a commercial dryer caught fire at the Macoupin County Jail Sunday afternoon.

Macoupin County Sheriff Shawn Kahl said the dryer caught fire at around 4 p.m. Employees and the jail were able to keep the fire under control until the fire department arrived on the scene to put it all the way out.

Kahl said he and five others had to be taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation. Three of those people were still in the hospital as of Sunday night.

He said 72 prisoners were in the building and had to be evacuated while they cleared the smoke out. They have since returned to jail.