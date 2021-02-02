9-year-old boy missing from Macoupin County home since Monday night

SAWYERVILLE, Ill. — The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.
Chase Ondo is 9 years old. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 100 block of Route 4 in Sawyerville.
The sheriff’s office said Chase was last seen wearing a brown jacket, pajama pants and green boots. He’s about 4 feet tall and has red hair and green eyes.
Deputies and the county’s search and rescue team are on the scene looking for Chase. The sheriff’s office also is asking the public to be on the lookout. Anyone with information about Chase is urged to immediately call 911 or contact the Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office at 217-854-3135.