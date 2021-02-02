9-year-old boy missing from Macoupin County home since Monday night

Chase Ondo is 9 years old. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 100 block of Route 4 in Sawyerville

SAWYERVILLE, Ill. — The Macoupin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child.

Chase Ondo is 9 years old. He was last seen at about 11:30 p.m. Monday at his home in the 100 block of Route 4 in Sawyerville.

The sheriff’s office said Chase was last seen wearing a brown jacket, pajama pants and green boots. He’s about 4 feet tall and has red hair and green eyes.