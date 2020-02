CARLINVILLE, Ill. โ€” Officers from the Macoupin County Sheriff's Department will be responding to locals homes on Feb. 25, but not for the usual reasons.

They'll be out different delivering pizzas in marked patrol cars to raise money for improvements to a fallen first responders memorial.

Reno's Pizzeria in Carlinville teamed up with the department for the event, which is in its second year. Police will deliver pizzas from 4-9 p.m. and 20% of the money made on Feb. 25 will be used to help improve a memorial for Macoupin County first responders who died in the line of duty.

The memorial was originally dedicated in October of 2018.

The pizzeria is located at 130 N. Broad St. in Carlinville. Those in the delivery area can call 217-854-6655 to order a pizza.

If you're out of town, you can still order a pizza for pick up or eat in.

Reno's Italian Pizzeria & Ristorante ๐Ÿ ‚๐Ÿ „๐Ÿ„ฝ๐Ÿ„ณ๐Ÿ„ฐ๐Ÿ ˆ ๐Ÿ„ฑ๐Ÿ „๐Ÿ„ต๐Ÿ„ต๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ ƒ ๐Ÿ„ฝ๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ ๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ  ๐Ÿ„ป๐Ÿ„พ๐Ÿ„พ๐Ÿ„บ๐Ÿ„ด๐Ÿ„ณ ๐Ÿ ‚๐Ÿ„พ ๐Ÿ„ถ๐Ÿ„พ๐Ÿ„พ๐Ÿ„ณ Come in and not only enjoy th... is delicious buffet but to celebrate NATIONAL DAY with us!! ๐ˆ๐ญ๐ž๐ฆ๐ฌ ๐จ๐ง ๐ญ๐ก๐ž ๐›๐ฎ๐Ÿ๐Ÿ๐ž๐ญ ๐ญ๐จ๐๐š๐ฒ: ๐†๐š๐ซ๐ฅ๐ข๐œ ๐๐จ๐ซ๐ค ๐œ๐ก๐จ๐ฉ๐ฌ, ๐‚๐ก๐ข๐œ๐ค๐ž๐ง ๐Œ๐š๐ซ๐ฌ๐š๐ฅ๐š, ๐Œ๐ข๐ฑ๐ž๐ ๐ฏ๐ž๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐š๐›๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ, ๐๐ž๐ง๐ง๐ž ๐ง๐จ๐จ๐๐ฅ๐ž๐ฌ ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ซ๐ž๐ ๐ฌ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐ž, ๐ ๐ž๐ญ๐ญ๐ฎ๐œ๐œ๐ข๐ง๐ž ๐ฐ๐ข๐ญ๐ก ๐ฉ๐ข๐ง๐ค ๐ฌ๐š๐ฎ๐œ๐ž.

More local stories: