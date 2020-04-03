MACOUPIN COUNTY, Ill. — Authorities need help identifying who may be responsible for multiple barn arsons in Macoupin County.

The most recent arson happened Wednesday morning north of Mount Olive. The Macoupin County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect vehicle described as a white Ford pickup truck with a chrome grill, damaged license plate and a board in place of a tailgate. Two people were inside the vehicle.

Several other barn fires have been reporter over the past month in the Carlinsville, Gillespie and Northwestern Fire Protection District areas.

"All arson fires are crimes against people, even if the intended target is a vacant building, trash or woods," according to a press release from the State of Illinois. "These fires must be controlled and extinguished by firefighters; and therefore, human life is endangered whenever a fire is set. Arson is a felony."

The Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal Arson Division is working with Macoupin County.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Arson Hotline at 800-252-2947 or Macoupin/Montgomery CrimeStoppers at 800-352-1036.

Macoupin County arson

Macoupin County Sheriff's Office

More local news

RELATED: This paralyzed rescue pup just received a free wheelchair and she’s up for adoption

RELATED: Illinois woman indicted after falsely claiming to have cancer, genetic disorders

RELATED: Man identified after burned body found in dumpster in 2018

RELATED: 43rd St. Louis Home & Garden Show kicks off on Thursday