Made with Pride event draws customers to City Foundry

ST. LOUIS — Beginning Saturday, people will gather in downtown St. Louis to kick off a two-day PrideFest but celebrations have been taking place all month long in honor of Pride month.

There’s even an event happening at City Foundry that you can support right now.

"Come have some fun with us,” vendor My Col said.

After all, that's what it's all about.

"We got card readings. We got t-shirts,” Col said pointing to the other businesses around him.

Along with the fun comes a purpose.

"It's bringing equity here into the community in St. Louis, whether it’s gender equity, financial equity, racial equity. It's very important,” said vendor Teresa Wooten.

Welcome to the Made with Pride event at City Foundry.

"Pride is everybody. You know how they say, 'Love is love,'” vendor Shanette Redd added.

"City Foundry is just an incredible canvass for us…You'll be able to shop local vendors. There will be some drag performances, live music and of course the food hall,” said organizer Michael Powers.

All coinciding with Pride Month.

"This pop-up market allows you to come out and show your support for the community,” Powers said.

"It brings awareness in making everybody feel comfortable so it's a great thing,” Redd added.

You can call it colorful service with a smile.

"We’re going to celebrate all things LGBTQ,” Wooten said.

“Just see the great things St. Louis has to offer truly,” Col added.