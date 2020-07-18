Madison County State's Attorney files claims against pharmaceutical company for damages from opioid epidemic

State Attorney Gibbons recommended that the majority of any money received should go into a victim’s compensation fund

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Madison County State’s Attorney has filed a claim against a pharmaceutical company to compensate Madison County families and local government for damages resulting from the opioid epidemic.

According to a press release from the Illinois State’s Attorney’s Office, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons filed the claim against Purdue Pharma L.P.

State Attorney Gibbons recommended that the majority of any money received should go into a victim’s compensation fund for families of overdose death victims; with the remainder set aside to fund grants for treatment, education, and public safety programs, the release said.

Gibbons has been working with other Illinois State’s Attorney’s and the Attorney General to achieve a mass settlement with Purdue Pharma L.P.

The amounts to be paid should the lawsuit succeed would be determined through a claims management process.

“For decades, certain pharmacy companies have poisoned our community, ruining families and so many precious lives in their pursuit of profits from highly addictive, deadly drugs. Over the years, families have watched loved ones taken down the dark path of addiction – never to return,” Gibbons said.