MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — Two people were injured after a car was involved in an accident with a semitrailer on northbound Interstate 55 early Wednesday morning.

The accident happened at about 12:30 a.m. near the Route 143 overpass north of Troy, Illinois.

The Illinois State Police said two people in the car were injured. The driver, a woman in her 40s, was taken to the hospital. Police didn't give her condition.

A man who was a passenger had non-life-threatening injuries.

The semitrailer was able to be driven from the scene.

There was no other information on the circumstances of the crash.

