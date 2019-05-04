EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — The victims and heroes of child abuse will be honored at the Madison County administrative building as they recognize Child Abuse Awareness Month.

A press conference at 10 a.m. will highlight the growing need to reduce tragic abusive incidents involving children and highlight the hard work of the many organizations protecting the most vulnerable in our community.

There were 503 child abuse victims in the county in 2018. Leaders hope this event keeps children much safer in 2019.

If you are heading out there, remember to wear blue.