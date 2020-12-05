Madison County leaders to vote on reopening despite Illinois remaining closed

The first phase could see gyms, restaurants and salons opened in limited capacity.

MADISON COUNTY, Ill — Madison County officials will vote on Tuesday to reopen the county despite the rest of Illinois remaining closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The county wants to get businesses and the community back open in a safe and responsible manner.

Leaders are asking residents to do their part and take all necessary precautions to ensure the health, safety and well-being of everyone.

Leaders said it’s important that business owners begin to prepare to reopen and that businesses should have an emergency plan in place in case there’s a second wave of the virus outbreak.

The county has released its phased initiative to reopen. Each phase should last about two weeks as long as data shows citizens health trending in a healthy direction. Leaders will vote virtually at 5 p.m.

Phase 1: (estimated May 13-May 27)

Nonessential travel may resume.

Avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people.

Retail business may open with a 25% occupancy.

Restaurants/Bars may continue to prepare and serve food for off-premise consumption while serving through means such as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service and curbside pick-up. Additionally, patrons may be seated dining at a rate of 25% occupancy.

Personal Care Providers (such as hair, nail, massage, etc.) may reopen. When possible limit customers by appointment only.

Professional Services (such as banking, accounting) may reopen. When possible limit customers by appointment only.

While the Madison County Board of Health recognizes the constitutional limitation we have to regulate attendance and religious freedom, churches and other places of worship may open with a 50% occupancy.

Childcare facilities may reopen. All food preparation surfaces, handles, knobs and common surfaces shall be sanitized before and after each use. Continual cleaning of surfaces used by employees and children is encouraged.

Gyms, exercise facilities and other indoor recreation spaces may reopen at 25% occupancy. Equipment should be maintained according to local health department guidelines.

Public parks, golf courses, campgrounds, athletic fields, swimming pools and other outdoor recreation spaces may reopen. Distancing between family members is at their discretion. Golf carts can have an occupancy of two people or more if designed for extra passengers. It is suggested that one bring sanitizing wipes for common items (items open to use by all visitors such as playground equipment). The bleacher section must follow social distancing guidelines. Personal seating may be used, but social distancing guidelines must be maintained.

Theatres, museums and bowling alleys may reopen at 25% occupancy.

Phase 2: (Estimated May 28-June 12)

Avoid social gatherings of 50 or more people.

Retail business may open with a 50% occupancy.

Restaurants/Bars may continue to prepare and serve food for off-premise consumption while serving through means such as in-house delivery, third-party delivery, drive-through service and curbside pick-up. Additionally, patrons may be seated dining at a rate of 50% occupancy

Churches and other places of worship may open with a 75% occupancy.

Concessions at athletic events may be reopened.

Phase 3: (Estimated June 13-June 27)

Avoid social gatherings of 150 or more people.

Retail business may open with a 75% occupancy.