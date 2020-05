A sheriff's department spokesperson said at least one person was on the plane and killed

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A person was killed in a small plane crash in Madison County Sunday afternoon.

A spokesperson with the Madison County Sheriff's Office said the plane crashed at around 4 p.m. just south of Carlinville, Illinois. The spokesperson said at least one person was on the plane and killed.

The department is still working to determine if anyone else was on the plane at the time of the crash.