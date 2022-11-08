x
Recycling factory fire: Some residents still asked to shelter in place Thursday

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles around.

MADISON COUNTY, Illinois — A shelter-in-place order remains in effect for some residents of Madison County, Illinois, after a 5-alarm fire at a recycling facility on Wednesday.

Smoke from the fire at Interco Recycling could be seen for miles.

Initially, residents within one mile of the fire were asked to shelter in place. Wednesday night, a spokesperson with Madison County Emergency management said a shelter-in-place order was still in effect for residents of Madison and Venice. 

The order was lifted for people living in parts of Granite City.

Flames and smoke billowing in the air could be seen at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to the Interco website, its facilities recycle nonferrous metal, industrial recycling, computers, electronics and electronic vehicle batteries.

One employee at the factory suffered burns and was taken to the hospital.

Several fire departments in the St. Louis area and Metro East worked together to put out the fire. They remained on the scene overnight to monitor the fire and put out hot spots.

