Madison County Transit to require face coverings

Passengers will be required to wear face coverings during their entire trip

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — All Madison County Transit passengers will be required to wear a face mask or covering beginning May 7, according to a press release.

The face coverings will be required to board an MCT fixed route or paratransit bus. Passengers will be required to wear them the entire time they are on buses. Noses and mouths must be covered.

MCT is also reminding people to use its service for essential trips only.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's stay-at-home orders went into effect May 1, requiring that people older than 2 years old and those who are medically able to wear face coverings in public.

In St. Louis, Mayor Lyda Krewson's stay-at-home order recommends people wear face coverings in public places.

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will not require people to cover their faces.