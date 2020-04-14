MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A Bethalto woman has been sentenced to 75 years for sexually assaulting two children, according to a press release from Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons' office.

Andrea Leisgang, 38, pleaded guilty to one count of criminal sexual assault and one count of predatory criminal sexual assault. The first count carries a penalty ranging 10 to 15 years in prison; the second carries a penalty ranging from 10 to 60 years in prison, the release said.

The sentencing took place on March 20.

Leisgang was indicted on Dec. 20, 2018 with nine counts of criminal sexual assault and six counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child.

Leisgang and her husband, Jeremy Leisgang, were charged for sexually abusing four victims, three girls and one boy, at their home beginning in 2016, the release said.

RELATED: Illinois couple charged with sexually assaulting 3 minors

Jeremy Leisgang pleaded guilty on Oct. 4, 2019. He was sentenced to 40 years and is required to serve 85% of the sentence.

Andrea Leisgang was charged for the "hands-on" acts she committed against two of the four victims her husband was charged for. However, because of a "propensity motion granted during pre-trial motions," evidence showed she had knowledge of the acts perpetrated against the other two children, the release said. Leisgang pleaded guilty to two counts on two of the children.

"The trust of these children was violated so horribly by the defendants in this case and, sadly, we may never be able to fully repair the damage and terrible harms done to them," Gibbons said. "Locking these individuals behind bars for the rest of their lives will never erase their despicable crimes, but we can at least be sure they will never hurt another child again."

A courthouse facility dog, named Fitz, helped provide comfort to the young victims in this case. Fitz sat with children during the sentencing hearing, as they detailed "the physical and mental pain they endured because of the cruel actions of the defendant," the release said.

Fitz, the courthouse facility dog

Madison County State's Attorney's Office

More local news

St. Louis man charged with impersonating police officer

Eligible Missourians to receive $600 payments this week

Man dies after shooting in Visitation Park neighborhood