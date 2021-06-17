Worker shoots intruder at Maggiano's restaurant in Richmond Heights

A contractor working at Maggiano’s Little Italy shot a man who forced his way into the restaurant Thursday morning

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Mo. — A contractor working at a restaurant in Richmond Heights shot an intruder early Thursday morning.

At around 3:40 a.m., Richmond Heights police responded to Maggiano’s Little Italy at 22 The Boulevard Saint Louis for a report of a shooting.

Police said contractors were working inside the restaurant when a man forced his way into the front entrance and confronted them. One of the contractors, who was armed with handgun, shot the man in his lower body after the suspect charged at him, police said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Police said he is expected to survive.