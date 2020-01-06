Magic House to reopen June 15

Guests must buy tickets in advance and can reserve a slot during one of three two-hour visits

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — Another popular St. Louis attraction will be reopening this month.

The Magic House announced Wednesday that it will reopen June 15. Its St. Louis city location, MADE for Kids, will reopen June 9.

St. Louis County Executive announced Wednesday that all county businesses can reopen June 15 under new guidelines. The Magic House will have several new policies and modifications in place as it reopens, including required reservations and masks.

Guests must buy tickets in advance and can reserve a slot during one of three two-hour visits. After reserving, they will receive electronic tickets that allow for touchless scanning to enter.

Employees and guests ages 9 and older must wear masks. Face covers made at MADE for Kids will be available for purchase for anyone who doesn't have one.

Social distancing floor markers and signage has been installed, and hand sanitizer and wipe stations have been added.

Employees will have daily health screenings, and personal material kits and one-user only supplies will be provided for guests.

“We know how important learning experiences are for kids, especially as they have lost so much time in school this year,” said Magic House President Beth Fitzgerald in a press release. “We look forward to welcoming our visitors back through our doors very soon!”

For more information or to make a reservation, visit the Magic House's website.