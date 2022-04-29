2.8 magnitude earthquake shakes St. Louis area, USGS says

The earthquake was at a depth of about 4.9 miles and centered southwest of Interstate 44 and Highway 141 in Valley Park.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 2.8 magnitude earthquake struck Friday about 1 mile southwest of Interstate 44 and Highway 141 in Valley Park, according to the U.S. Geological Survey's website.

According to the USGS, the earthquake happened at 5:30 p.m. and was at a depth of about 4.9 miles.

Numerous calls came into the 5 On Your Side newsroom describing shaking and loud explosion noises.

The St. Louis County dispatch center reported a large number of emergency calls.

A spokesperson with the St. Louis County Office of Emergency Management asked that people refrain from calling 911 unless it was for an emergency situation, like reporting damage or injuries. The non-emergency phone number is 636-529-8210.

By 6:30 p.m., about 1,850 people from Fenton, Kirkwood, Ballwin, south St. Louis and elsewhere across the region had reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

St. Louis is in the Illinois basin-Ozark dome region of the country's tectonic map. The New Madrid seismic zone is to the north and west. The largest earthquake recorded in the area was a magnitude 5.4 quake in southern Illinois.

Smaller earthquakes are felt about once or twice per year in the area.

The USGS linitially reported the earthquake as a 2.5 magnitude with a depth of about a mile.

Experts warn that hazards like building damage, leaking gas and water lines can occur after earthquakes.

5 On Your Side's Allie Corey felt the shaking.

Okay what was that?! An earthquake?! We live in Webster Groves and just felt the house shake 🤔 @ksdknews — Allie Corey (@AllieCoreyKSDK) April 29, 2022

5 On Your Side contributor Dan Buffa tweeted about the shakes as well.

I heard some sort of quake outside… — Dan Buffa (@buffa82) April 29, 2022