Magnitude 2.5 earthquake detected near Kimmswick Tuesday night

KIMMSWICK, Mo. — Residents near Kimmswick, Missouri, may have felt some shaking Tuesday night after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was detected.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake's epicenter was about two miles east of Kimmswick at around 8:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell said the earthquake was not powerful enough to do damage, but people in the area likely felt the shaking.

If you want to be ready for the next earthquake, ShakeOut, a worldwide earthquake safety movement, advises taking the following steps.

Prepare

Step 1: Secure your space by identifying hazards and securing moveable items.

Plan to be safe by creating a disaster plan and deciding how you will communicate in an emergency.

Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations.

Minimize financial hardship by organizing important documents, strengthening your property, and considering insurance.

Survive and recover

Step 5: Drop, Cover, and Hold On when the earth shakes.

Improve safety after earthquakes by evacuating if necessary, helping the injured, and preventing further injuries or damage.

After the immediate threat of the earthquake has passed, your level of preparedness will determine your quality of life in the weeks and months that follow:

Step 7: Reconnect and Restore — Restore daily life by reconnecting with others, repairing damage, and rebuilding community.