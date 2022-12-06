x
Magnitude 2.5 earthquake detected near Kimmswick Tuesday night

KIMMSWICK, Mo. — Residents near Kimmswick, Missouri, may have felt some shaking Tuesday night after a magnitude 2.5 earthquake was detected.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake's epicenter was about two miles east of Kimmswick at around 8:30 p.m.

5 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Scott Connell said the earthquake was not powerful enough to do damage, but people in the area likely felt the shaking.

