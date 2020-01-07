Mail-in ballot, absentee voting provisions in St. Charles County

Legislature was recently passed to allow Missouri residents to vote by mail amid the pandemic

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri legislature passed new mail-in and absentee voting measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the St. Charles County Election Authority prepares for Aug. 4 and Nov. 3 elections, it has released details about mail-in and absentee voting in the county.

Mail-in voting

All registered voters are eligible to vote by mail, according to a press release. St. Charles County voters can request a mail-in ballot in person at the Election Authority at 397 Turner Boulevard in St. Peters or complete the application online by clicking here.

A few things to know about mail-in voting:

For the Aug. 4 primary, requests must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 22. Mail-in ballots must be in a notarized envelope, returned through the U.S. mail, and be received by the Election Authority by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Aug. 4.

For the Nov. 3 general election, requests must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21. Mail-in ballots must be in a notarized envelope, returned through the U.S. mail, and received by the Election Authority by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Absentee voting

Voters are eligible to cast an absentee ballot without a notary if they are incapacitated or confined because of illness, contracted COVID-19 or are at-risk because of other specific conditions, the release stated.

Voters are eligible for an absentee ballot with a notary for religious beliefs or practice, working as an election worker, incarceration, certified participation in an address confidentiality program or absence on election day from election jurisdiction.

A few things to know about absentee voting:

For the Aug. 4 primary, requests for an absentee ballot by mail must be submitted by 5 p.m., Wednesday, July 22. Absentee voting for the August primary is available at the Election Authority office 8 a.m.–5 p.m., every weekday, until Monday, Aug. 3.

For the Nov. 3 general election, requests must be received by 5 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21. Absentee voting for the November election will be available at the Election Authority office beginning Tuesday, Sept. 22.

For the August and November elections, St. Charles County voting places will provide hand sanitizer for voters, styluses used for voters to sign will be sanitized after each use and voting booths will be spaced to ensure social distancing.

Judge tables will have Plexiglas shields and will be spaced for social distancing and disinfectant wipes, masks and gloves will be provided for each election judge.

Voters are also encouraged to wear face masks.